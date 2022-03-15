CC Marina repairs on hold

A year and a half after Hurricane Hanna, storm damage can still be seen at the Corpus Christi Marina.

In the summer of 2020, the storm badly damaged dozens of boat slips and the boardwalk along the Peoples Street T-Head.

Last summer, city officials announced construction to repair the damages was set to begin in April 2022.

However, work, at least for now, is on hold.

"It's very disappointing,” said Corpus Christi Marina manager Jonathan Atwood. “It's disappointing to me and a lot of the tourists and tenants of the marina. People that come down here and visit Corpus Christi, they look forward to walking down here by the water, and the boardwalk was an excellent place to do that in the past, so we were really wanting to have that in place. We're moving forward with it."

Atwood says as of right now, a timeline for construction to begin is unclear.