Catholic Charities seeks sponsors and volunteers for Community Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is looking for volunteers and sponsors for their 57th Annual Community Christmas.

Each year, the organization teams up with Toys for Tots, HEB, United Way, and other area charities to bring baskets full of Christmas meals and toys for families in need within the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

In 2023, they will provide for 2,500 households during Community Christmas.

To receive a basket, families must register Oct. 2-31, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 615 Oliver Court.

Distribution will be Dec 18-21 at the same location as registration.

To volunteer or for more information on how to sign up, call 361-884-0651 or visit the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi website.

