Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi hosted inaugural Spring has Sprung event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A true kick-off of spring, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi hosted its inaugural Spring has Sprung event.

For weeks the agency has been asking the community to "spring clean" by donating unwanted clothing or items.

On Thursday, people got the chance to go through those items by filling up their free bags with whatever they may need.

This included household items and gently used clothing.

There were also different booths with local community resources.

"Our resources range from continuing education from Del Mar to health screenings from the city, to pack people assisting animal services—we really tried to get a range of all types to meet the whole person", Amanda Gomez, self-sufficiency program coordinator, stated.

Every person that attended got a punch card which could be stamped at each booth. If they filled up their punch card by the end of the event, they were then entered into a raffle.

