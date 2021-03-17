Cat stuck at top of pole for three days in Kingsville safely removed

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Residents have grown increasingly more concerned about a cat stuck on a pole on E Corral Ave. in Kingsville.

Officials believe the cat was chased up the pole by the dog who guards the property. Wednesday would’ve been the fourth day the cat was on the pole, and crews were at the property in the morning to get the cat off the pole.

“The first thing I did after I dropped off my son this morning at school, I came, and there were people out here, so that made me feel better. I’ve been passing by all morning. I just decided to stop here because I keep going back and forth, waiting. I’m waiting for him to not be there,” said Maxine Perez, a Kingsville woman who was stopped to watch Wednesday morning.

Among those helping out, animal control, city and county officials, and the Kleberg County Constables. County Judge Rudy Madrid said it wasn’t the way he envisioned starting off his day.

“I have these power team meetings with my staff in the mornings, and I tell them, ‘hey, there’s no job description in county business,’ we’re here to serve the people, no matter what it is. This morning, that takes the cake, apparently this cat has been up there for a couple days. I tell you what, it was a heck of a way to start a St. Patrick’s Day in Kleberg County,” he said.

Madrid said he received many texts and phone calls about the cat, County Constable Billy Hack said he received about 75 texts and 30-40 calls about the cat on Tuesday alone.

“This community loves their animals. We have a lot of involved folks with animal rescue, and they do an outstanding job each and every day,” Madrid said.

As crews approached the cat on a bucket truck to attempt to get it down, the cat leapt, cleaning the waiting safety net underneath. However, the cat took off running once it hit the ground, disappearing past the fence of the property.

“It was a great response from everybody to get the cat down safely,” Hack said.

“Cat down safely, job accomplished,” said Madrid.