CASA of the Coastal Bend hosting local toy drive benefitting children in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Coastal Bend is having a toy drive to ensure that all the children in foster care have a gift to open up on Christmas morning.

Sames Ford presents the Santa Cause Toy Drive for children in foster care. You can drop off a gift for a child in crisis at Sames Ford Dealership (4721 Ayers St.) at the Henry Ford Road entrance on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please donate unwrapped, new items for newborns to 18-year-olds.

The Grinch will be taking pictures and radio station Retro 104.1 will be playing some tunes to kick off the fun. There will also be giveaways and prizes from local businesses.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is hoping to help make the holidays special for children in foster care, many of whom are experiencing separation anxiety during the holiday season.

CASA trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in foster care. The items collected during the toy drive will be given to CASA volunteers to deliver to the foster children they serve.

