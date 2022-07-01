'Caravan of Queens' gives away LGBTQIA+-themed books

One thousand LGBTQIA+ books were distributed Monday as part of an event called "Caravan of Queens."

The partnership between the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance and the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers.

The books were delivered to several locations to help educate people about the diversity in our community.

"I think this is an excellent way to have those kids that are identifying as LGTBQ+ see their representation, and see the visibility, and feel that they are able to live their authentic lives,” said the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance’s Kitana Sanchez.

Coastal Bend Trans Alliance representatives said the group has resources available for those with questions.