Car fire spreads to home near Weber Road, CCFD investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Red Cross has stepped in to assist a family after a house fire left their home damaged early Sunday morning.

The blaze started just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Weber Road and South Padre Island Drive when firefighters say a car fire spread to a home's attic.

Fire crews said no one was injured, but the home was heavily damaged and is not liveable at the moment.

Investigators with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are looking into the cause of the house fire.

