Car crash on Route 183 results in one fatality

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 10:36:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Jan. 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 183, a two-vehicle car crash occurred in DeWitt County.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a gold Ford Explorer was going north on U.S. Route 183 when it attempted to make a left turn into a private drive by passing in a no passing zone. The Ford Explorer struck a red Kia Sorento, causing the vehicle to swerve on and then back on the roadway and roll several times. The passenger of the Kia Sorento, 34-year-old Parish Shlene Brazzeal of Cuero, was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS is further investigating the accident.

