Cancer patients and their families fill the coastal skies with kites Saturday

Bobby Gonzalez
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 27, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's windy city reputation served for a higher purpose on Saturday as children with cancer spent time with their families filling the coastal skies with flying kites.

The 'Fly High for Kids with Cancer' event held by Triumph over Kid Cancer brought children and their families out to Cole Park to decorate and fly their own kites, as well as get some goodies as part of a celebration of spring.

Easter baskets were also donated for kids in the hospital, and will be taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and M.D. Anderson.

