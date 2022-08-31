Canales discusses the State of the county

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A packed house at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds showed up Tuesday afternoon for the State of the County.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales gave an update on a number of topics including work being done on a drainage master plan.

The goal is to reduce flooding, especially in rural areas. Right now the county is working with the State's Water Development Board on a study that will help shape that plan.

Another big topic the County Judge touched upon was the future of Bob Hall Pier.

Canales said a final design for the $28 million project is expected in the next 30 days.

