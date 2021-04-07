Canales: COVID-19 vaccine available to all who want it

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gone are the days of people sleeping in their cars while waiting in line to get their COVID-19 vaccines in Nueces County like they did during the first mass vaccination clinics in January.

County Judge Barbara Canales confirms what KRIS 6 News Reporter Seth Kovar experienced today -- there's a dose available to anyone who wants one, and the process takes less than 30 minutes.

Getting to this point is a simple matter of trial and error among city, county, and health leaders.

"After every (vaccination clinic) we literally sit and talk about it," Canales said. "What went right? What went wrong? We’re honest with one another. We say, ‘We can do better."

Canales says the better vaccination system has led to more than half of all Nueces County residents who are 65-years-old and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

But as we've reported, anyone who's 16-years-old and older is now eligible to get vaccinated.

“It’s your turn Seth," Canales told me. "And it’s your turn to everybody at home listening. We no longer have to worry that we’re cutting in line. There’s enough for all of us."

With that in mind, I registered to get a COVID-19 shot over the weekend.

Soon after, I received a text message allowing me to schedule my vaccination.

I arrived at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds within my allotted time period Tuesday, and less than 30 minutes later, I walked out with the first dose of the Moderna version of the vaccine in my arm.

Canales says you can expect the same experience, and she hopes everyone does it, so we can eventually see an end to the pandemic.

“My message is very simple," she said. "This free, life-saving vaccine will create the ability for us to get back to normal."