CASA of the Coastal Bend seeking new, used cameras for photography program

CASA of the Coastal Bend has a unique request. The nonprofit organization is asking the community to donate any unwanted new or used cameras

CASA plans to offer programs that focus on the arts, catered to children it serves. One lesson they're specifically looking to provide is about photography and videography. The nonprofit serves hundreds of children in throughout the Coastal Bend, including foster kids who haven't had the easiest life.

Sam Escalante, the marketing recruitment manager at CASA, will be teaching the lessons as a way to give the participants a chance to find perspective through those mediums.

"We're really collecting the cameras so we can give our CASA kids and kids in the foster system a chance to express themselves," Escalante said. "A chance to learn a craft, learn a skill, so they can put their energy into something that is positive."

Escalante also said he wanted to teach the lessons because it fulfills two passions: his love for photography and desire to give back to the community by helping others.

"If I can, in part, provide a little hope and peace and just wisdom to these kids that need a mentor, another positive figure besides their CASA volunteer," he said. "It can provide a sense of accomplishment."

The goal is to collect as many cameras as possible before Friday, June 2, with Escalante hoping to start the program around June 5.

Participants will be nominated by their CASA advocate. Those who donate may get a special first look at a curated gallery from the kids.

To donate, go to the CASA of the Coastal Bend location at 2602 Prescott Street or call (361)- 884-2272.

CASA is planning other events throughout the summer, which will benefit children in the foster care system. To stay updated you can follow them on their Facebook page.