Calallen Wildcat News training potential young broadcasters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever watch our sister stations the CW and KDF, you may have spotted some broadcasters-in-the-making.

Since February, we've been airing "Calallen Wildcat News" on those stations. It's a newscast that Calallen High School students produce.

They're only in high school, but their newscast is now broadcast across the Coastal Bend.

"I guess it kind of hit me for the first time when I actually saw it on TV," Calallen junior Nathan Atkinson said. "I guess the switch for me was when I saw on TV and I saw Thomas J. Henry ad come on come so that was kind of interesting."

It all started in January when KRIS-6 News teamed up with Calallen High School's news team for our Scripps News Literacy Week project.

The next month, we began airing "Calallen Wildcat News" on our sister stations KDF and the CW.

And people are watching.

"I've had people come up to me and say good job," Calallen senior Donovan Iglehart said. "I saw you on TV."

Exposure like never before for these up-and-coming broadcast journalists.

"It's always just been a small studio in the school only shown here on TV," Calallen junior Kendall McCall said. "And now we're actually out on TV where everyone can see us. It's such a great feeling."

And they're getting great experience that will give them a leg up if they pursue a job in TV news - or any career that demands self-confidence.

"I get kind of nervous still before the shows," Iglehart said. "I get butterflies in my stomach, but it's cool though because I like to see the work behind the scenes come out so good on actual TV."

If you'd like to check out "Calallen Wildcat News," tune into KDF at 11 a.m. on Saturdays or the CW at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.