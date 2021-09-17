Calallen ISD investigates disturbing video posted online

High school parents were shocked after learning of a disturbing video posted on social media involving a Calallen football player.

The video shows a football player putting a mouthpiece in his mouth after it had just been dipped in what looks to be urine.

Administrators with Calallen ISD confirmed there is a full investigation underway.

The district says it does not condone any actions described or portrayed in the alleged incident and when the investigation is complete, any action deemed necessary will be taken by administration.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

