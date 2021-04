CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in school history, the Calallen girl's soccer team has advanced to the state semi-finals.

They defeated Wimberley 4-3 in the class 4A regional final Friday night in Floresville.

Calallen will play Salado in the semi-finals at a site still to be determined.

The Ladycats have won 18 matches in a row and improve to 24-1. Coming into tonight's game, the defense had not allowed a goal in 17 straight games.

Calallen soccer coach discusses being heart recipient