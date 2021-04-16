C.C. Museum of Science and History hosts Wizarding World of Science Event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is holding an event called the Wizarding World of Science. They will host the ultimate magical experience, on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, from 10 A.M to 6 P.M.

Special features include a fortune-teller, mystical astrology shows in the planetarium, and an Interactive Magical Maze, and even make objects levitate using science!

Butter Beer and other edible wizard potions will be available for purchase. Add-ons, including wizard wands, food, and beverages, will also be available for an additional cost.

The cost of admission for the Wizarding World of Science event is $15 for all guests, including Museum Members, as this is a Signature Museum Event. Children ages two and under are free.

