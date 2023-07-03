Busy holiday travel could lead to more crashes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day for the last two decades, at least one person has died on Texas roads, according to TxDOT. With a record-breaking number of people on the road for the holiday, law enforcement has a simple message, stay aware and drive safe.

Harold Mallory, the public information officer for the Coastal Bend's Department of Public Safety (DPS) office, said, "A lot of people are excited for the day off work, celebrate our nation's independence, so they're looking to go to the beach, visit family, bbq. But everyone's out there doing it, so that means extra traffic on the roadway."AN

An estimated 3.2 million Texans are expected to be out on the roads for the Fourth of July, according to AAA Texas.With more people behind the wheel, the DPS launched its Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) on Monday. It will carry on through July 4.

"We will have more troopers out for the next two days," said Mallory. "We'll be looking for violations, speeding, DWI, distracted driving, and individuals not wearing their seatbelts. That's to promote safety across our highway so we can end the streak in Texas."

However, things aren't off to a good start in the Coastal Bend. Before the weekend started, crews responded to a rollover crash at Yorktown and Scarlet Oak Drive near Flour Bluff Drive. On Friday, Highway 77 in Robstown was shut down because of an accident involving a car and an 18-wheeler. On that same day, Highway 361 was also closed because of a fatal crash.Sunday, several vehicles were involved in a crash that stopped traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

Responding agencies say the cause of the crashes are still under investigation.

Mallory, who was a trooper for six years before taking on his current role continues to remind people that they can't control another driver. But he said a driver can control what they do behind the wheel.

"I've worked Operation CARE, looking for speeding vehicles DWI's distracted drivers and people not buckled up and I've worked numerous crashes during that time. And I can tell you that the individuals that do buckle up, if they are unfortunately involved in a crash they come out better off." he added.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday:

