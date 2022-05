The Buccaneer Commission, the group in charge of putting on the annual Buc Days festival, is getting a new home.

The Henry Garrett Center, named for the former Corpus Christi mayor and police chief who also was a Bucarader, will be located on North Water near Fitzgerald close to Heritage Park.

“I was born and raised here in Corpus Christi,” he said Tuesday. “Buc Days has been part of my life forever, and this is a tremendous honor for me to have my name on the building for Buc Bays.”