Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program will recognize finalists in upcoming celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Twenty students from the Buc Days Leadership Program will graduate from Dale Carnegie Training this Saturday, February 19. The students, all high school seniors, will be recognized for their hard work at a dinner being held at the Omni Hotel.

The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program began in December 2021, and the 20 students were chosen out of hundreds of applicants.

The students were selected based on academic achievements, community activities, and an interview and essay competition.

"The Buccaneer Commission will graduate the Buc Days Leadership Program participants from Dale Carnegie Training this Saturday night. This dinner will celebrate the skills the students have developed after five customized Dale Carnegie Program sessions," said organizers in a release.

The Dale Carnegie Program helped students develop interpersonal relationships and public speaking.

The participants will continue to use these skills in life and as they attend future community awareness meetings, industry tours, and service projects.

Students will complete the Buc Days Leadership Program on May 7, 2022, and will also receive a scholarship.

"A total of $70,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the 20 scholars at the conclusion of the program. Each student will receive a minimum of $3,500. Awards will be announced just before the Buc Days Navy Army Night Parade on May 7, 2022," said organizers.

The Buccaneer Commission empowers students with a network of support, including development opportunities and scholarships.

The leadership program began in 1996 and has awarded over $1,400,000 in scholarships and grants.

For more information on the Buc Days Leadership Program, visit the Buc Days Commission's website.

2022 Scholarship Finalist Include:

Kaylin Berger, School of Science and Technology

Samantha “Cate” Jones, Veterans Memorial High School

Bella Marez, WB Ray High School

Miranda Martinez, Veterans Memorial High School

Kyla Perry, King High School

Andrea Polanco, Flour Bluff High School

Olivia Rocha, Collegiate High School

Michelle Shin, Veterans Memorial High School

Sachi Sooda, London High School

Rhianna Steelhammer, King High School

Koby Barrera, Flour Bluff High School

Austin Gardner, London High School

Issaiah Garza, Sinton High School

Louis Gonzales, Veterans Memorial High School

Michael Hesseltine, Sinton High School

Jacob Rodriguez, Veterans Memorial High School

Richard Rodriguez, Sinton High School

Rigoberto Rosales, Robstown High School

Landon Southern, Sinton High School

Diego Trujillo, Veterans Memorial High School

