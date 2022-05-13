Buc Days isn't all just fun and games

The combination of the carnival, the parade, professional bull riding, and other fun events that encompass Buc Days make a huge economic impact on the Coastal Bend.

“We are booking 600-room nights — just ourselves — and that's not counting the athletes that are coming in," said Buccaneer Commission President and CEO Johnny Phillipello. "As well as all of the insular people that are working at that event."

The commission also awards a portion of those funds — $1.4 million — in scholarships and grants, he said.

The fun concerts and carnival rides bring the community together, but locals aren't the only ones who show up to the festival. Phillipello said, this year, the Buccaneer Commission is expecting to draw close to 80,000-90,000 local and national attendees.

“We are trending upwards more and more every year," he said. "We’re pulling out-of-towners. Our out-of-towner ticket buyers are based on zip codes, which are about 10 percent of those coming from out of town. Which is significant."

Folks attending Buc Days carnival were excited for the food and the rides.

“I am here at bus Days to have a fun time with my mom and my sister and my brother and my big sister right there," said Christina Ybanez

“This my first time, I have been to other carnivals but this is my first time for like a big one," said Manuel Garcia.

“I am most likely excited for the big roller coasters and the bumper cars," said Mateo Garcia.

Phillipello told us when Buc Days was smaller, the economic impact totaled $10 million, and this year they are expecting it to grow.

He said the televising the PBR and the rodeo nationally is another great way the commission is focusing on showcasing Buc Days to the rest of the country.

“Our one-hour championship broadcast on CBS on June 8, we’ll have close to or over a million viewers watching," Phillipello said. "We have over 24 hours of content being streamed through Pluto television and the Cowboy Channel Network, which is a cable network."

Buc Days festivities end Sunday.