Buc Days bringing a positive effect to downtown businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown is about to see more visitors and it's all thanks to Buc Days.

Casey Ortiz, general manager for BUS bar downtown, said her business is ready for an influx of customers.

"It really does help, for business in general, picking up, people coming from out of town. It helps a lot that we're kid-friendly, a lot of families around town can come in," Ortiz said.

In fact, this Saturday they'll be hosting a private event to coincide with the Buc Days NavyArmy night parade.

"It really does help a lot to be back to normal. It feels like everything is coming back with Buc Days coming back." she said.

Although the parade and the events are positive for downtown, there can be one hiccup.

Eric Gutschow, owner and operator of Rockit's whiskey bar, said their business is positively affected by Buc Days, but the parade route can make it a little difficult for customers to make it inside their bar on their busiest night of the week.

"Overall I think the Buc Days makes up for it, for the rest of two weeks," he said.

These two businesses are happy to get back to normal and are hoping that the Buc Days festivities helps get more people thinking about spending time in the downtown area all year round.