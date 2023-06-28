Brush Country CASA in need of volunteers

KLEBERG COUNTY, TX — Brush Country CASA is on the hunt for volunteers, and by volunteering, you could make a difference in a foster child's life.

Nicole Ortegon, Outreach Director with the non-profit, says they have over 70 children who need a volunteer.

Ortegon says it is completely free to become a volunteer. You only need to be 21 years of age or older and have a clear criminal background check.

"Our volunteers go out and visit them to make sure they are safe where they are. We gather information by speaking to the parties involved, and then we give the judge information on placement and services so he/she can make an informed decision," Ortegon said.

Once a volunteer is approved, they are placed with one foster child or a sibling group.

Brush Country CASA is specifically looking for volunteers in Kleberg, Duval, Kenedy, Jim Wells, and Brooks counties. Coordinators with Brush Country CASA said many people in the community often confuse their organization with the one in Corpus Christi, but they want to remind everyone that they are a separate entity.

For more information on how you can apply to become a volunteer, visit Brush Country CASA's website here.

