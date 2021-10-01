Brooks County ISD providing basic necessities to students

BROOKS COUNTY — The poverty rate in Brooks County is at 41 percent according to the county judge. That's exactly why the school district decided to implement the Jersey Cares Center- providing essential items to those who need it the most within their student population.

Brooks County ISD Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez Casas, says the majority of her students are at an economic disadvantage.

"If they can not take care of the essential needs, how can we expect them to come to school and learn," said Dr. Casas.

County Judge Eric Ramos tells us that the poverty rate has increased by two percent since last year. Dr. Casas believes the pandemic has a lot to do with that rise, and she hopes opening this center full of free food, toiletries, clothing and more will help her students and their families.

"We want to make sure that our families, students have the essentials, clothing accessories, required essentials", said Casas.

Brooks County ISD has partnered up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the organization Communites in Schools of the Coastal Bend to help provide these essentials