Broadway series to come to the American Bank Center

The American Bank Center is gearing up for several plays that will be in the spotlight.

The Nederlander National Markethas partnered with Corpus Christi and the American Bank Center to bring classic plays back to the area.

Danny Melise is the general manager for the American Bank Center. He said that the American Bank Center is excited to be a part of this series.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to bring some of the arts into the Selena Auditorium,” Melise said. “I think it great to revive what used to be a very big Broadways market here in Corpus Christi.”

The Nederlander National Market is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series in North America.

Melise said that this is a way for the community to engage with each other.

“It’s a short Broadway series bringing some of the classics to Corpus Christi and Selena Auditorium and the American Bank Center,” he said. “So, we got the Jesus Christ Superstar, STOMP which is a good dance show, as well as the classic Chicago.”

The first play will show on Nov. 20. No date has been released on when general tickets will go on sale. Season ticket information can be found here.

PLAY SCHEDULE:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | Nov. 20, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

STOMP | Feb. 8, 2024

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

CHICAGO | April 25, 2024

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary — you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

