Brewster Street Ice House South Side spreading Christmas magic with holiday fundraising program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Brewster Street Ice House - South Side is partnering with local non-profit organizations to raise funds for local charities.

Brewster's South Side is happy to announce a heartwarming and festive initiative to infuse the holiday season with love, generosity, and community spirit.

From Tuesday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 22, a different non-profit organization will take center stage, wrapping holiday gifts for patrons between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for donations.

"What makes this program genuinely magical is Brewster Street Ice House's commitment to doubling the impact of donations. Brewster Street Ice House will match the contribution made during the gift-wrapping sessions, ensuring that the spirit of giving reverberates throughout the community," stated organizers.

"Attendees can bring their gifts, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and experience the joy of giving back to the community," added organizers.

Calendar of Holiday Fundraising Program:

December 19: The Purple Door

December 20: Ronald McDonald House Charities

December 21: Boys and Girls Clubs of The Coastal Bend