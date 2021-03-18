Brewing brothers stay true to Corpus Christi roots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi brothers are making a name for themselves with their brewery in San Antonio.

Islla Street Brewing Company is named after the same street name in Corpus Christi.

The grandfather of Islla Street founders Josh and Joaquin Peña lived on the street.

The brothers say they had a lot of the best moments of their lives happening in his house.

Sticking to their roots in the business. That's how they work.

"I know we opened in San Antonio, but we definitely try to wear our Corpus history and roots as a badge of honor,” Josh Peña said. “We always want to make sure we present the people that we grew up with, the places and the culture down there, because it definitely is a one-of-a-kind culture."

Their first brew is called 1606, named after the house on Islla Street where they spent so much time.

