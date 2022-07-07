It's out with the old and in with the new for one local elementary school.

Thursday morning, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the new Weldon Gibson Elementary School.

The CCISD was able to fund the new building thanks to a 2020 bond. The new school will be built on the old Gibson Elementary School property.

"And it's nice we can do it on the same exact site," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "So, while the new school is being built, they will continue the current school year in the existing building and then we will demolish this one and move them into the new one."

The new school is expected to be open in August 2023.