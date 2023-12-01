County Commissioners proclaims Dec. 8 as Special Hearts Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — (lede/intro)

At Wednesday's commissioners court there Judge Connie Scott and the county commissioners proclaimed Dec. 8 as Special Hearts Day, a day to honor those with special abilities in the community.

Special Hearts in the Arts is an organization that offers theater, dance, art and much more to those with disabilities in the Coastal Bend.

According to executive Director Sherri Davis, her "special hearts" as she calls her students have so much to offer.

"That is the goal for us to celebrate the special abilities of all of our kids rather than the disabilities," Davis said.

There will be several celebrations next week to celebrate the special day, on Monday, Dec. 4 at the USS Lexington. There will be free admission for all those with special needs and their families.

On Friday, Dec. 8, there will be a local celebrity autograph party on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some special guests from KRIS 6 News.

On Saturday there will be a big part at the boys and girls club located at 3902 Greenwood Dr from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.