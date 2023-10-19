Watch Now
Bras become art for a very important cause

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 9:24 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 22:25:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend artists used a very unique canvas to create pieces with a very important message.
On Wednesday, the 3rd annual Bra Day event, put on by the Coastal Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center, was held.

The event included a bra decorating contest was held and the festive pieces were then auctioned off to raise proceeds for the Plastic Surgeon Foundation. That group helps breast cancer patients that have gone through a mastectomy.

Joslyn Doiron with Coastal Living was one of the judges for the decorating contest.

