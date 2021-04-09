Botanical Gardens worried bees are stinging parrots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You’ve all heard of the birds and bees, but it might not be what you’re thinking.

Workers at the Botanical Gardens are worried about bees stinging their parrots after they found up to 50 bees on them. However, they also want to preserve the bees because they said the amount of bees in the world is declining. They are putting out sugar water and hummingbird feeders to attract the bees away from their parrots.

Currently, they have about 20 parrots and because some got stung, they are putting them inside for part of the day and giving them treats.

The Botanical Gardens said this isn’t a common occurrence, but since their parrots weigh about 3 pounds and have sensitive skin, they don’t want their parrots to stress out about being harmed or even swarmed. One of the parrots even got his foot stuck in the enclosure from flailing around so much.

They believe the parrots that got the most swarmed by bees were those in the northeast enclosures because the wind was blowing towards those parrots.

The Botanical Gardens also took the parrots’ vitals to make sure they were healthy and also evacuated some of their turtles and iguanas just in case the bees swarmed them.

