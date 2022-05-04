Watch
Botanical Gardens offers free Mother's Day weekend

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 04, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is offering a free admission this weekend for all mothers.

Here's the catch, while at check-in mothers need to say "moms love flowers," to enter for free.

The event will be on the weekend of May 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All exhibits will be open including the kids' play area. The 'Rep-Tales experience is at 10:30 a.m.

If you are looking for the perfect gift, the garden is offering their membership for 20 percent off for a year of free admission, free classes, Nature's Boutique, BIG BLOOM, and other discounts.

