Border Patrol seizure brings in third largest meth bust in history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border Patrol out of the Rio Grande Valley Sector has intercepted the third largest methamphetamine seizure, to date, in the U.S. Border Patrol history.

On Dec. 8, Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint flagged a tractor trailer for an immigration inspection on the driver.

Agents soon discovered that the 1,440 bottles of cleaning solution in the trailer were actually filled with liquid methamphetamine, weighing more than 3,000 pounds.

The street value of the impounded narcotics is estimated at nearly $100 million.

“This historical seizure is a prime example of our Agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) exploiting the Rio Grande Valley. I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a release.

