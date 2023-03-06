Boil water advisory lifted for the city of Taft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Saturday, March 4, for the city of Taft but was lifted on March 5.

The advisory was issued due to water pressure dropping below safe levels.

City officials in Taft said crews have taken action to restore the quality of the water and have provided TCEQ with laboratory tests documenting the necessary improvements.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 5, 2023," stated city officials in a social media post.

Anyone with questions can call the city's Public Works Director at 361-533-4616.