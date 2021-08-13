Body of undocumented migrant found dead

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff's Office says they are trying to find more information behind the death of an undocumented female migrant.

Investigators said they were called by an attorney in Alabama who said family members he represented reported one of their family members, who were traveling to Alabama, had a medical event and died.

The attorney stated the incident happened Thursday and said a body could be found near the area of 200 Cliff Road in Refugio County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they discovered the body of a 32-year-old woman and medical examiners reported she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators also reported the woman would have turned 33-year-old Friday, August 13.

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office said anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call RCSO at (361) 526-2351.