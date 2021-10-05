Bluff's Landing revitalization due in part to Laguna Shores road project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In The Sparkling City By the Sea, another jewel could be forming to add to its luster.

“I think that six and a half mile stretch is going to become, for lack of a better term, a second Ocean Drive in Corpus," one of Bluff's Landing Marina and Lodge's managing directors Trey Blundell said.

Blundell is talking about Laguna Shores Drive in Flour Bluff which runs from South Padre Island Drive to the marina.

It's under reconstruction right now, but the changes are already making an impact.

“Last week’s rains, in which we got about eight inches, we didn’t have that type of flooding across Laguna Shores as we typically do," Blundell said. "And so this is a great step in the right direction to help the community."

Road reconstruction at the marina and lodge's doorstep coincides with the opening of a new restaurant there.

The Lookout at Bluff's Landing promises cuisine not found at other restaurants in the Coastal Bend.

“We’re wanting to provide a little bit of a blended menu to give the customer a little more of an elevated experience,” Blundell said.

The restaurant is accompanied by a full service marina, a hotel with 24 rooms, and an event space that functions as a sports bar when not rented out.

It's a destination at the end of Laguna Shores Road that could promote positive change to an entire community.

"It’s just a great part of the city," Blundell said. "It’s very very family friendly. It has a huge military/veteran component as well. I think it just has a lot of great values that we want to be part of.”