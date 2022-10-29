Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend.

Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is owned by Coastal Bend local Eric Escobedo. Escobedo is a husband and father. He has been working full-time as a police officer for 15 years. However, during his free time, he plans to operate his new business venture.

"A lot of times you get from the locals, there's nothing to do. And I thought the same thing too. There's not much that's different that we can do. So, I thought why not bring this over here, give something that's different, and hope that it's received well."

Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats. Escobedo got the idea to bring the new business to Corpus Christi after a friend took him for a similar experience in another city in Texas.

"The engineering is consistent with a regular bicycle on two wheels only difference is it is electric assisted. Pedaling is optional, it's not required, but I like to leave some in there so it doesn't take away from the experience."

The unique form of transportation doesn't go fast. It cruises down streets at about 8 to 10 miles per hour, only if participants aren't peddling. The driver of the pedal lounge has complete control of the party bike, so riders don't have to worry about drinking and driving from bar to bar.

"The reason you are allowed to consume alcohol is because it's no different than a chartered bus taking you to a game for the Cowboys or the Astros, it's no different than hiring a limo driver to take you. The only difference is you are not confined in a vehicle."

People are able to bring their own alcohol and store it in the ride's cooler. Beer or wine is acceptable, however, hard liquor is prohibited.

There are a few types of tours. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge offers sightseeing tours that cater to tourists. However, Escobedo said locals can have fun on a night out too.

"We do what we call Booze Cruise that's for your locals who are already familiar with the area but they still like to come down to the downtown area. And this is a different way to experience it. It's a unique way." he explained.

The bike bar owner also said he believes the concept of his business will help support local businesses as he brings people around town.

"There was a good piano bar that I enjoyed going to, and unfortunately it appeared it closed down because of the pandemic like a lot of other businesses. So everyone's trying to come back from that and rebuild." he said. "Before we officially opened we had city leaders take a ride and city leaders have enjoyed it. They liked and they see the vision behind it, what it could become and how it could bring a lot of positive attention to the downtown area."

