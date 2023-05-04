Blue Angels fan camps out to watch squadron fly into town

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While only 16-years-old, Andrew Baker has a deep-rooted passion for aviation and planes. It took off when he was just 7 years old. He would climb on the roof of his home to watch the planes fly by.

“Every time I’d be at home, I’d hear a trainer fly over, and I’d run outside and just go look at it," said Baker, "Even though I see the same plane a thousand times a day, I'd still do it because it was so cool.”

Throughout the years, he learned about some of the greatest planes and flights that took to the sky. Now, he’s fallen in love with the Blue Angels. Since 1946, the the Elite Demonstration Squadron has represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through precision, and the power of naval aviation. As Baker camps out in his truck along Ocean Drive, awaiting their arrival, he listens to his own built-in air traffic control radio for the right moment.

He even built his own antenna to receive the radio connection.

“I built it out of an old 1980s VHF TV antenna. Then, out of an old music stand and then some coax cable.”

While learning about planes, Baker says his favorite is the P-51 Mustang. He says he loves the aircraft because it was in World War II.

“It’s a classic. It’s got a great sound to it and it's what practically won the war," Baker said.

As soon as the Blue Angels arrived in Corpus Christi for this weekend's Wings Over South Texas Flyover, Andrew was right there with a big smile on his face.

“What I’m looking forward to the most, probably the F-16," said Baker, "Either that or the De Havilland Vampire. I haven’t seen that in a while.”

KRIS 6 News was able to surprise Baker with tickets to see the Blue Angels Flyover Show on Saturday at the U.S.S Lexington. He will have exclusive VIP access to the demonstration to fulfill his love for the naval birds in the skies.

