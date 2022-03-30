Blue Angels crew chief preps Paulo Salazar ahead of flight in the F-18

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Blue Angels are in the Coastal Bend. The first of the F-18s flew into NAS - Kingsville on Wednesday ahead of Wings Over South Texas this weekend.

On Wednesday, KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar and Texas A&M - Kingsville Athletic Director Steve Roach. were briefed by the crew chief of the #7 plane, Jordan Walls, ahead of their ride-along with the Blue Angels.

Walls is in charge of making sure the airshow goes off without a hitch.

“When we get to an airshow, I have it set up as if we were back home, so when we hit the ground running, everything is ready, and it’s like we never left home,” he said. “I try to make it smooth, a seamless transition from one place to another. We’re going into unfamiliar territory, here’s where everything is at, go.”

Walls prepped the two on what to expect during their flight, which was supposed to happen Wednesday, but was postponed until Friday because of an issue with the plane.

Walls said safety is the most important part of a flight, and told Salazar and Roach how to manage up to seven times the force of gravity on their bodies.

“Breathing is very important, a lot of people forget to breathe and they just slowly go to sleep,” he said in the brief. “If you go up there and you undersell it, or you don’t give it 100%, you’re going to go to sleep. Give it everything you’ve got when you’re doing this, okay? I know it seems silly right now, but it will keep you awake, I promise.”

KRIS 6 Sunrise will be live at NAS - Kingsville Friday morning, ahead of rehearsals for the Wings Over South Texas air show. Paulo Salazar will provide a report from his flight, scheduled for Friday morning, this weekend.

The show itself will run Saturday and Sunday, and there will be a meet and greet with members of the Blue Angels on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.