Blood drive collects donations for pediatric cancer patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center's mobile bus was spotted outside of Driscoll Children's Hospital on Tuesday. The organization, Triumph Over Kids Cancer, teamed up with the blood center to host a special blood drive.

Donations collected at this drive will be going to cancer patients at the hospital.

"We have patients with all different kinds of cancer, and they use a lot of blood and platelets. A lot of times they need multiple per day and for multiple years for each patients. So if you multiply that times that all the kids that we see, it's huge need," said Dr. Catherine Boston.

Triumph Over Kids Cancer is planning to host a similar event in September to coincide with Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.