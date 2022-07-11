Blanket fire in Brooks County chars an estimated 3,000 acres

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire in Brooks County that has burned an estimated 3,000 acres started Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Jones Ranch.

Officials say the blanket fire has been 85 percent contained as of Monday morning.

According to firefighters, there were no building structures involved, but thick brush in the area was a huge problem in fighting the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked he fire.

At least 45 local agencies have worked throughout the night to try and put an end to the inferno.

Contributed photo

For more information on fires in our area, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.