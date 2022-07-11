Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blanket fire in Brooks County chars an estimated 3,000 acres

Brooks Co Fire
Contributed photo
Brooks Co Fire
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 12:54:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — A fire in Brooks County that has burned an estimated 3,000 acres started Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Jones Ranch.

Officials say the blanket fire has been 85 percent contained as of Monday morning.

According to firefighters, there were no building structures involved, but thick brush in the area was a huge problem in fighting the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked he fire.

At least 45 local agencies have worked throughout the night to try and put an end to the inferno.

Brooks Co Fire

For more information on fires in our area, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections