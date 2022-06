Bishop Police Department officials are asking for your help tracking down a pair of brazen burglars.

Bishop PD said two men ran into the Snappy's Convenience Store and cut open an ATM on May 9, stealing thousands of dollars.

The two were last seen driving a white or silver new-model Ram quad-cab pick-up truck.

If you know who they are you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS.