Bishop Michael Mulvey speaks on the Eucharistic Congress

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Michael Mulvey spoke on the Eucharistic Congress set for June 16 through the 26.

This will bring Catholics from around 12 counties together as well as visitors and speakers from across the area that will speak.

The Eucharistic Congress will begin with the feast of Corpus Christi on June 16 followed by adoration.

Bishop Mulvey also spoke about an adviser to the Pope who will be in town for the event.

Mulvey also spoke about the tragedy in Uvalde and said that prayer is important, especially during times like these.