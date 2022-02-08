Bishop hotel on fire, officials urge community to avoid the area

Emergency personnel are on scene at a fire at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel in Bishop, according to Facebook post by the Bishop Police Department.

According to the post, multiple agencies are on scene to assist in putting out the flames at the hotel located on South U.S. Highway 77.

Officials said Nueces County ESD #6 EMS is "also on scene treating a patient for possible smoke inhalation."

The BPD is advising community members to please avoid the area until the scene is clear.

A cause of the fire, officials said, will be investigated by fire personnel once the fire is contained.

The BPD said they will provide more details on the fire when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.