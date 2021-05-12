Bishop fire affects former firefighter

BISHOP, Texas — A fire broke out in Bishop last night at around 8 p.m. at the house of a former district fire chief for Nueces County E.S.D. 3.

The fire only affected the garage and did not go into the house. When Nueces County E.S.D. 3 arrived, the garage was entirely engulfed in flames.

Deputy Chief of Nueces County E.S.D 3 Burt Zimmerman said the fire could have started due to an electrical issue. He said the homeowner saw the lights flicker before the fire started. He also said the fire was not weather-related and was put out in about 15 minutes from when they got the call.

The Annaville Fire Department and the Bishop Police Department were also on the scene.

During a situation like this, the fire department says you should leave the house and go somewhere else as quickly as possible.

“Basically just run outside and get across the street. Don’t try to fight the fire….don’t try to….just get out of there and let us do our thing,” Zimmerman said.

The homeowner, who also worked as a battalion chief for Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, said as a former firefighter he saw families lose loved ones and everything they own and he is just glad his family is safe.