Birdiest Festival in America unites bird watchers from all over the nation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bird watchers will unite from over 27 states, and British Columbia as the Birdiest Festival in America returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and runs April 20 through April 24.

Registration has already closed for the festival, but non-registrants can take advantage of the $2 Admission Community Day featuring "Family Fun Day & Artisan Market" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Community Day attendees will be able to connect with other bird watchers, do some shopping, and explore the Exhibitor Trade Show.

The Artisan Market will feature Artisan products for sale such as driftwood art, home décor, birdhouses, bird feeders, sculptures, metalwork, paintings, ceramic art, wind chimes, hummingbird feeders, herbs, pots, garden ornaments, quilted art hangings, and jewelry.

Visitors can also attend one of three "Raptor Project Shows" presented by Jonathan Wood's at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. in the Rose Garden Pavilion.

Guests can tour the Rose Garden Pavilions, Gardens, and Nature Center exhibits, trails, and wetlands without paying the festival registration fee.

Organizers say the weekend animal events include Rep-Tales at 10:30 a.m. and Parrot Talk at 1:30 p.m. A petting zoo, inflatable, and the Monkey Mansion Tree House will be available for all children to enjoy.