Big checks handed out to help train skilled workers

Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 23:06:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of big checks were presented over on the Windward Campus of Del Mar College. Just over $870,000 was handed out Wednesday by the Texas Workforce Commission. The money is from the Commission's Skills Development Fund.

The checks were presented to Gulf Island Services and ArcelorMittal Texas HBI. They will use the money to pay for their employees to get special skill training at Del Mar College.

