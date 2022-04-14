Big catch for the City Of Beeville Animal Control-Shelter

This week is National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week. It is a week to recognize and appreciate the first responders who help animals' welfare and the people who love them.

As the week comes to an end, the City of Beeville Animal Control-Shelter stated on a Facebook post that they had an interesting morning today.

The post states they received a call for a loose pig. They didn't think it'd be different from any other loose pig call.

But to the animal control officers, it was a complete surprise. The ACOs found a huge, very friendly sow at Bee family Fun Center.

With the help of citizens and the owner of Bee Family Fun Center, ACO Isabell successfully loaded the sow with no issues onto a trailer according to the post.

According to a Rescue/Adoption Coordinator, Raquel Flores Martinez at City Of Beeville Animal Control-Shelter "she's been reclaimed by her owner already."

With the help of the Facebook post, the pig was able to find its rightful owner

