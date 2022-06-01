Big Brothers Big Sisters makes way to Ingleside thanks to $20,000 donation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local organization will be able to take its mentoring program to the Ingleside area thanks to a big donation.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Coastal Bend received a $20,000 donation from the Cheniere foundation.

Organization leaders said the money will help find positive role models for at-risk youth in San Patricio County.

"You know with (COVID-19) and all, the different tragedies that have been happening, kids are going through a lot and they're really needing support from a mentor. From someone who may not be a family member, but somebody who can just be a friend," Kimberly Perez, Director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Coastal Bend, said.

