CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Details about Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert "Beto" O'Rourke's campaign visit to Corpus Christi have been announced.

O'Rourke will appear from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at La Playa by the Bay, 227 Water St.

The former El Paso congressman announced his bid to challenge incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday.