Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi on Monday ahead of elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke made a stop here in Corpus Christi on Halloween to drive people to the polls.

O'Rourke was at the Nueces County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday for a polling place visit and the public was invited to attend. A large crowd gathered at the courthouse to hear O'Rourke speak. This is his second visit to the Coastal Bend in the past few months.

With the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election just days away, O'Rourke is making last-minute rounds throughout the state of Texas.

O'Rourke is trailing Governor Greg Abbott in the latest polls for the Governor's race. According to a recent poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke.

The 2022 Texas gubernatorial election will take place on November 8, 2022, to elect the next governor of Texas.